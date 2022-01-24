Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HRNNF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

