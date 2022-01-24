Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

