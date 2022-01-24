I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $935,415.40

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $935,415.40 and approximately $33.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00246378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,363,197 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

