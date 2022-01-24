ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.99. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

