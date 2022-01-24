Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 55,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.24% of Lincoln National worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

LNC opened at $67.84 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

