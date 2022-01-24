Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 170,219 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1,286.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,219 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

