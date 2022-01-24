Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Allstate stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.