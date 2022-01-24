Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $313.02 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average of $407.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.