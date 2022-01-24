Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.47.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

