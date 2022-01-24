IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

