IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

ARQT opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $774.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,060 shares of company stock valued at $470,119. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

