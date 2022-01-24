IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Timken by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Timken by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.72 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

