IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 248,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.57 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.