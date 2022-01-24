Infusive Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 283.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 2.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 205.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 157.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,520,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,655. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.71. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

