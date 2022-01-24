Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,381. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.71 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

