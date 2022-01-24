Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 0.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

