Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.