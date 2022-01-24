InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

INM opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.32. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

