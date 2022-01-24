Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN opened at $31.96 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10.

