Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.