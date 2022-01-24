Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires 64,500 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,564,865.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$230.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

