Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Sells 5,863 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20.

Shares of DDD opened at $16.87 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

