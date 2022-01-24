Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$24,150.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$24,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287,430 shares in the company, valued at C$2,703,603.

Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total value of C$3,046.05.

On Monday, January 10th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$10,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$290.19 million and a PE ratio of 89.13. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

