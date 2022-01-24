Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,497,592.80 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

