Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,497,592.80 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE MS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
