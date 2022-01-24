Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 907,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

