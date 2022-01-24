International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,200. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

