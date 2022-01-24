International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 71.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,786. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

