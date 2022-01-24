International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 121.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. 4,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,413. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

