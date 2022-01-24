Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $20.42

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $400.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $20.42 or 0.00056514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.13 or 0.06600893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,093.57 or 0.99889836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049958 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,538,811 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,444 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

