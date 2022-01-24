Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.