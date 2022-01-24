Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $10.70 on Monday, reaching $258.83. 32,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

