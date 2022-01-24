Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.03 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

