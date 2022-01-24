IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $240.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

