iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE CVD traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.12. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.61. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$19.08.

