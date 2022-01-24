iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

