iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.85

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 1049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.