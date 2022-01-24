iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.37

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 15687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,780,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

