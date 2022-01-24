iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $240.65

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $240.65 and last traded at $240.66, with a volume of 4212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.77.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.