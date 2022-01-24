iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

