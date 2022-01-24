iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,784,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.43 and its 200 day moving average is $454.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

