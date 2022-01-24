iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.22. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,379. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

