Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,134,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.22 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

