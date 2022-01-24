J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.22.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.