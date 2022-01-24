J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading Up 2.3% After Dividend Announcement

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $144.45 and last traded at $144.45. Approximately 3,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 164,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

