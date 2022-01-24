J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. 203,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.