J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.42. 5,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,850. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

