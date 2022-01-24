J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 402,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.