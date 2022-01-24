J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $157.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,949. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

