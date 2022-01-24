Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

