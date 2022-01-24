Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.